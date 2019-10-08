Istanbul Fashion Week is Starting on 8th of October: Where Pioneers of the Fashion World Meet

ISTANBUL, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Istanbul Fashion Week will be held on October 8-11, 2019 at Zorlu PSM, Istanbul, Turkey. With a slate of 41 designers and 28 fabulous fashion shows, the event brings together many of the most important pioneers of the fashion world and showcases the designer collections of Turkey's leading brands. As a cutting-edge lifestyle and cultural event, it attracts international influencers and over 5000 daily visitors. The intertwining of Turkey's fascinating ancient culture and the modern style of today's fashion make for an intriguing and exceptionally interesting event. Official runway schedule with full list of designers can be viewed on http://www.mbfwistanbul.com.

The IstanbulFashion Week is organized twice a year according to the official international fashion calendar and is the premier global fashion event not only in Turkey, but also for the entire geo-region. Turkey is fast becoming a top worldwide fashion hub, due in part to its unique location that enables it to draw from the great cultures of Europe, Asia and Africa, linking their distinct styles and creating innovative global apparel.

Turkish designers promise to provide cutting edge in textiles, pattern/prints, sophistication and cultural enrichment unapparelled in the fashion world. Several Turkish designers already launchedtheir labels at prominent department stores globally. Attendees from all around the world will enjoy meeting Turkish designers and seeing their collections in person, as well as enjoying all the events ancillary to the designer shows.

Turkey, stretching from southeastern Europe across the Anatolian peninsula in western Asia, has a fascinating textile manufacturing history dating as far back as the Ottoman Empire. Forward to today, and Turkey is one of the world's most significant textile and apparel manufacturing countries. With its fashion-oriented and quality products, Turkey has been increasing its share in the main markets, especially in the European market. The country has a strategic location as it is the gateway to European markets and is currently the world's seventh largest apparel exporter. The Istanbul Fashion Week event aims to bring together the fashion world and to support Turkey's apparel and ready-to-wear industries ongoing success in an international level.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007184/Istanbul_Fashion_Week_Events_Infographic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007185/Istanbul_Fashion_Week_Runway_Infographic.jpg