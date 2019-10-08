Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: Desert Medical Imaging Doctors Presented Interim Clinical Study Results of MR-guided FLA Treatment of MR-visible Prostate Cancer at AdMeTech 4th Global Summit

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 08, 2019ABin Palm Springs, CA presented a poster at the AdMeTech 4th Global Summit on Precision Diagnosis and Treatment of Prostate Cancer in Boston October 3-5, 2019.



The poster describes nine year interim results from a clinical study regarding MR-guided Focal Laser Ablation treatment of low-intermediate-risk localized prostate cancer.

POSTER OVERVIEW

Title: "TRANSRECTALLY DELIVERED, OUTPATIENT MRI-GUIDED LASER FOCAL THERAPY OF PROSTATE CANCER: NINE YEAR INTERIM RESULTS" ).

SPECIFIC AIMS: The study objective is to investigate the efficacy of using MR-guided laser focal therapy for MR visible prostate cancer utilizing a transrectal approach in an outpatient setting.

RATIONALE AND BACKGROUND: Lasers have been used for soft tissue necrotization for decades1. A commercially available MR-guided biopsy system allows insertion of a laser fiber for insertion into biopsy proven cancerous lesions facilitating ablation of MR-visible tumor with real-time thermometry.

RESULTS: Under IRB-approved, HIPAA-compliant protocol, 146 men were treated. 228 cancer foci were treated. Total procedure time was between 1.5 and four hours. No serious adverse events or morbidity were reported.

DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The data indicates that outpatient, transrectally delivered MRI-guided laser focal therapy for prostate cancer is both safe and feasible. In the current climate of cost-reduction and emphasis on minimally-invasive treatment of cancer, focal treatment of prostate cancer may be an attractive option. The precision and controllability achieved under MRI-guidance may have favorable results for cost effectiveness and quality of life without eliminating the possibility of whole-gland treatment in the patient's future. The follow-up of these men will continue during twenty years as part of the IRB-approved clinical trial.

Authors of the Poster: Bernadette M. Greenwood, BSc., PG Cert., RT(R)(MR)(ARRT) and John F. Feller, MD, Rob Toth, PhD, Desert Medical Imaging

