SRAX to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, is scheduled to present at The MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Hilton Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas.

CEO Chris Miglino will present on October 15th at 10:20 a.m. CT and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Interested investors can register for the conference and request 1x1 meetings.

To learn more about the MicroCap Rodeo's inaugural event on October 15, and 16th, 2019 in Austin, please visit microcaprodeo.com, registration is free. The MicroCap Rodeo is focused on the best ideas concept, bringing some of the best stories to the event for two days of private meetings, presentations and after-hours networking.

Location:

Hilton Austin - Downtown

500 East 4th Street, Austin TX, 78701

About the Microcap Rodeo

Bucking the trend of microcap conferences is the first-annual MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas. This year's theme: Lassoing the "Best Ideas."

Over two days in October, investors can harness top stocks for their portfolios. They'll meet with executive management teams from approximately 50-plus microcap companies across a wide variety of industries and gain an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for 2020. Complementing the interactive, in-depth 30-minute one-on-one meeting format will be four tracks of company presentations.

When they're not wrangling great ideas, investors can dig into delicious Texas food, entertainment and surprise guests.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Monetizing its data sets, SRAX is growing multiple recurring revenue streams through its various platforms. Through its BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby offering everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

CONTACT: Kirsten Chapman /Mary Magnani, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, srax@lhai.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562451/SRAX-to-Present-at-the-MicroCap-Rodeo-Investor-Conference