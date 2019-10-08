Karo Pharma Postpones Publication of the Interim Report for the Period January - September 2019

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo Pharma") has resolved to postpone the publication of the interim report for the period January - September 2019 to 15 November 2019. The previously announced date for publication was 1 November 2019. The delay is due to the ongoing integration process relating to Karo Pharma's acquisition of Trimb, which was completed on 12 September 2019.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company specialised in sales and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products sold in pharmacies and retail. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.00 CEST on 8 October, 2019.

