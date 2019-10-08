Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of AGM
London, October 8
8 October 2019
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Fourteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 1 Cornhill, London, EC3V 3ND on 14 November 2019 at 10.45am.
The Notice of AGM will shortly be posted to shareholders and in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and then available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Note to Editors
Picton is a UK REIT established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £688 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk
