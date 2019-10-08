Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-10-08 13:17 CEST -- On October 8, 2019, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS LHV Group and to list its 2 200 000 additional shares in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 2 200 000 additional shares of AS LHV Group will be listed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 28,454,079 shares of LHV Group (ISIN: EE3100073644) will be traded under the trading code LHV1T on or about October 9, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.