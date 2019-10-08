Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 Ticker-Symbol: PEP 
Tradegate
08.10.19
13:06 Uhr
125,02 Euro
-1,04
-0,82 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,20
125,48
14:10
125,14
125,42
14:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HAIN CELESTIAL
HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC18,810-0,19 %
PEPSICO INC125,02-0,82 %