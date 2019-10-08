Technavio has been monitoring the global cold-pressed juices market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 275.5 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the health benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice. Also, the growing preference for clean-labeled cold-presses juices is anticipated to boost the growth of the cold-pressed juices market.

The popularity of cold-pressed juice is high among consumers because it contains nutrients that not only boost immunity and health but also detoxes the body and fights toxins. Cold-pressed juices are not subject to heat during preparation. As a result, they do not lose nutrients and are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. They require less energy for breakdown and are extensively used for body cleansing. These health benefits are increasing the sales of cold-pressed juice. Thus, the increasing consumption of cold-pressed juice is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Cold-Pressed Juices Market Companies:

Hain Celestial

Hain Celestial owns and operates businesses in the US, the UK, and the rest of the world. The company offers cold-pressed juices under the brand, BluePrint. They are focusing on product launches, establishing new plants, offices, locations, and adopting strategies such as M&A, divestitures, JVs, and partnerships for organizational developments.

MOJU LTD

MOJU LTD manufactures and offers products and has three product segments: shots, juices, and merch. The company provides cold-pressed juices under the brand, MOJU. Some of the products offered by the company include shots such as ginger, turmeric, acerola, chilly energy, and matcha. They also offer cold-pressed juices such as green edition, orange edition, and purple edition.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo has business operations under various segments, namely Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, North America Beverages, Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers cold-pressed juice under the brand, Naked.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Starbucks Coffee Company has business segments, namely, the Americas, China/APAC, EMEA, and channel development. The company offers cold-pressed juices under the brand Evolution Fresh.

Suja Life, LLC

Suja Life, LLC offers a wide range of products under product segments such as cold-pressed juice, kombuchas, and plant protein milk. The company provides cold-pressed juices under the brand, Suja. They also offer different types of plant protein milk, such as chocolate protein milk, original plant protein milk, and unsweetened plant protein milk.

Cold-Pressed Juices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Cold-pressed fruit and vegetable blend juices

Cold-pressed fruit juices

Cold-pressed vegetable juices

Cold-Pressed Juices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

