Atos International: Atos wins Breakthrough System Integrator Partner of the Year Award from Pivotal

Paris, France, October 8 2019 - Atos, global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been named a Breakthrough System Integrator Partner of the Year for EMEA by Pivotal Software, Inc., a leading cloud-native platform provider. The award recognizes Atos' work around Pivotal's offerings which has driven adoption and customer outcomes. This includes setting up a Pivotal Center of Excellence for Cloud-Native Application Development in Bordeaux, France, and building new capabilities for the Pivotal Platform, including upgrading its SyntBots intelligent automation platformfor Pivotal Application Service (PKS).

In selecting Atos for the award, Pivotal also cited Atos' success of a large-scale cloud implementation for a European client. The award was presented at Spring One Platform, Pivotal's annual user conference, which is being held in Austin, Texas from October 7-10, 2019.

"I am delighted to announce that Atos has received the Breakthrough System Integrator Partner of the Year for EMEA award," said Nick Cayou, Vice President of Global Ecosystem, Pivotal Software."The Breakthrough Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners whose emerging practice around Pivotal's offerings has grown substantially and become strategically important."

"At Atos, our mission is to help our clients succeed by innovating, operating more efficiently and competing more effectively." said Ashok Balasubramanian, CTO of Atos Business & Platform Solutions. "We are proud to receive this award, and our close relationship with Pivotal enables us to create cutting-edge solutions that accelerate our clients' cloud journeys and deliver agility, scalability, and competitive advantage."

Atos' dedicated Pivotal Center of Excellence supports the building of cloud-native applications and will enable Atos to maintain a pool of Pivotal Platform-trained and certified architects ready to help enterprises quickly develop cloud solutions.

As a leader in cloud services, Atos has invested in intensive skill development programs based on Pivotal's Platform Acceleration Lab (PAL), as well as a patented brownfield migration approach that enables enterprises to quickly move legacy applications and systems to the cloud. PAL encompasses an immersive, best practices set of courses that enables developers and architects to develop new applications, move applications (replatforming), and modernize existing applications on Pivotal Platform. Atos is running an immersive training experience at its Center of Excellence in Bordeaux, to help application architects and developers quickly acquire skills in Pivotal Platform, microservices architecture, and continuous integration and delivery practices.

To find our more, go to: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cloud-transformation-applicationsand https://www.atos-syntel.net/technologies/pivotal-cloud-solutions.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net| +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Pivotal, Pivotal Application Service, PAS, Pivotal Container Service and PKS are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pivotal Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment