IOV Labs: Bitcoin's First Smart Contract Platform RSK Connects With Japan's Biggest Blockchain Accelerator BINARYSTAR to Boost Adoption

GIBRALTA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / On Saturday Oct 5, IOV Labs, the blockchain technology organization that developed the world's first Bitcoin-backed smart contract platform RSK and its P2P solutions layer protocol RIF OS, announced a partnership with BINARYSTAR, Japan's largest blockchain accelerator, to boost adoption of blockchain technologies in the region.

To kickstart the partnership, RSK delivered the keynote speech at BINARYSTAR's Unblock Tokyo event on October 5th, which hosted hundreds of developers, entrepreneurs, and enterprise business leaders from the region.

The announcement comes shortly after RSK's parent company, IOV Labs, announced the acquisition of Taringa, Latin America's biggest social media platform; a promising investment for the blockchain ecosystem given Taringa's 30 million existing users.

RSK introduced the first smart contract platform to use the Bitcoin network. Even before its main net launch in January 2018, RSK consistently garnered attention for offering a second layer protocol that leverages the security and reputation of the Bitcoin network and the functionality of smart contracts. It was recently ranked alongside Ethereum as one of the top platforms for smart contracts, in addition to being named a Blockchain Platform to Watch in 2020.

With offices in Latin America - which has more use cases and adoption of blockchain-related services than anywhere else in the world - IOV Labs recently opened its Innovation Studio in San Francisco and an RSK Adoption Hub in Singapore, where they will focus on developing open, secure, and easy-to-use blockchain technology services and continue building global partnerships to drive adoption.

Ruben Altman, IOV Labs' Head of Adoption commented, "We're very happy to partner with BINARYSTAR, a leader in the Japanese ecosystem. At IOV Labs we are building an open-source, easy to use blockchain infrastructure to impact people's lives and rethink known and new industries. With BINARYSTAR's customer and innovation focused approach, we will work together to bring blockchain technology to real world users and businesses throughout Asia."

BINARYSTAR will tag-team with RSK to pursue the same goal in Japan; to make blockchain more accessible to individuals, entrepreneurs, and enterprise businesses in the region. CEO of BINARYSTAR, Yuhi Ikegami commented: "The RSK project has been in the spotlight ever since the idea of Bitcoin × Smart Contract existed. We are very happy to be able to support such a project and to be able to introduce them to Japan. BINARYSTAR opened its doors this March to introduce Japanese businesses to protocols like RSK, that will have massive impact on the world. We are all excited and anticipate that through this partnership, IOV Labs and BINARYSTAR can together accelerate the further expansion and adoption of Blockchain technology in Japan."

---

IOV Labs CEO Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar and BINARYSTAR CEO Yuhi Ikegami are available for comment.

Media Inquiries: marketing@iovlabs.org

About IOV Labs

IOV Labs is a purpose driven organization focused on developing the platforms needed for a new blockchain-based financial system that will enable worldwide financial inclusion and bridge the gap between these nascent technologies and mass adoption.

The organization currently develops the most popular implementations of the RSK Smart Contract Network and RIF OS platforms.

RSK Network is the most secure Smart Contract platform in the world.

RIF OS Protocols is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment to enable mass adoption of Bitcoin and RSK. RIF OS Protocols include RIF Directory (a naming service protocol), RIF Payments (an offchain payment protocol), RIF Storage (a data storage and distribution protocol), RIF Communications (a secure routing, session and encrypted communications protocol) and RIF Gateways (an interoperability protocol that includes cross chain transfers and oracling services).

About BINARYSTAR

BINARYSTAR is Japan's biggest Blockchain Business Hub, bringing together the best startups and global enterprise companies. After opening its doors in March 2019, BINARYSTAR has hosted a number of events and partnered with more than 50 corporations and organizations from around the world.

Based in the heart of Ginza, Tokyo, their mission is to assist clients and partners in fast and seamless blockchain-business integration. BINARYSTAR has recently begun supporting corporations that are developing new Blockchain-based business concepts outside their core business.

Through Unblock: Tokyo, BINARYSTAR aims to bring more awareness of Japanese entrepreneurship to global Blockchain companies, while simultaneously bringing them together to initiate a long lasting relationship. Co-host Asia Blockchain Review is one of the biggest Blockchain media outlets in Asia.

SOURCE: IOV Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562453/Bitcoins-First-Smart-Contract-Platform-RSK-Connects-With-Japans-Biggest-Blockchain-Accelerator-BINARYSTAR-to-Boost-Adoption