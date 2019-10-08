Infiniti, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of its latest article on identifying critical pharma logistics challenges in Canada. Every business endures pressure in terms of strict delivery schedules and meeting production efficiency. But when it comes to pharmaceuticals and healthcare product manufacturers, these deadlines become a matter of life and death, due to which ensuring product quality and timely deliveries are paramount for companies operating in this sector.

For over 15 years, Infiniti's solutions have helped numerous pharma companies stay on top of their game by offering solutions to improve their market intelligence capabilities. This article provides comprehensive insights into the key pharma logistics challenges in Canada and how to overcome them.

Pharma logistics companies must incorporate a changeover from existing pharma logistics strategies and traditional supply chain practices to new and innovative techniques for improved efficiency. Furthermore, in order to be adequately equipped to distribute pharmaceutical and healthcare products across Canada, pharma companies must be fully aware of the pharma logistics pain-points that the market has to offer. This article, which is now available for free download, will help you understand the key Canadian pharma logistics challenges and suggests how companies in the sector can overcome these roadblocks.

Large territories

Cold chains used for pharma logistics in Canada need to be highly robust due to the region's vast territories. The region's immense landscape provides challenging driving conditions including long distances, mountain winter conditions in the west, and unexpected weather scenarios that can result in roadblocks to effective delivery such as bridges ruined by rain, roads blocked by ice, and many other hazards. All of these factors have the potential to not only add to major transit delays but can also result in significant costs.

Partnerships and collaborations

The pharmaceutical industry in Canada is rapidly moving towards an externalized R&D set up through partnerships and collaborations. A similar trend has been noted in the pharma logistics segment with several manufacturers outsourcing supply chain processes in an effort to benefit from the expertise of pharma logistics providers. However, this comes with challenges of its own. By delegating responsibilities externally, pharma manufacturers risk losing the end-to-end control that they once had on all their operations. Therefore, a stringent and robust quality agreement must be formed between all parties to protect the integrity of the product. Particularly well-defined standard operating procedures must be established regarding how the product and the raw materials will be treated.

Extreme weather conditions

Temperatures can sometimes soar to extremes in Canada and this can sometimes compromise the quality of pharma products during transit. The pharma logistics facilities used must be able to protect the products from overheating in the hot climates or from freezing in the cold climates. This places a heavy burden on validating quality systems within the chain. The unpredictability of the weather conditions in Canada, in terms of their severity and duration, makes it extremely challenging for pharma logistics providers to preserve and ensure the quality and timely delivery of products.

Want to gain more information? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

