Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company is significantly undervalued and asked Bullock his opinion on their current valuation. Bullock explained that the Company should be reflecting a much higher value given numerous key metrics. Bullock then expanded on the Company's challenges over the last few months, including problems with their Pine Cove Mill. However, he shared that the Company has since overcome these challenges; Their mill is now running at full capacity and a sample from the Goldboro Gold Project is currently being processed. "Both of the things that were keeping a cap on our stock are fixed and that news will get out."

Jolly then asked about the progress of the Company's Goldboro Gold Project. "We are about 50-60% of the way complete with a full feasibility study on that project.", shared Bullock. "The plan is to build a mine that produces gold from an open pit for the first two years," said Bullock, adding that the Company will simultaneously be working on the development of the underground portion of this deposit. "That will give us around 50,000 to 55,000 ounces per year from year three onwards."

Bullock then expanded on the Company's feasibility study. "We believe that we will have our feasibility study completed and out to the public before the end of the year," said Bullock.

Jolly then asked about the Company's Point Rousse Project, which is located in the Baie Verte Mining District. Bullock explained that the Company faced a few challenges with the Point Rousse Project in the second quarter, mainly in regards to the project's mill. "We had to basically go through the mill and complete a maintenance program," said Bullock. "As of the last couple of months, we've been operating at full capacity."

Jolly noted that Bullock was recently appointed as the Company's CEO and asked how he came to be involved with the Company. Bullock shared that he has extensive experience in the mining industry, starting off as a mining engineer and then shifting to the corporate side of this space. "I've had some successes and I saw the opportunity at Anaconda. We have the right building blocks to build something substantial," said Bullock. "We just have to put things in place, get the market to understand what we're doing, and then deliver on our promises."

Bullock then expanded on the Company's upcoming stock price catalysts. "One of the unique things about our company is that we are also an explorer," said Bullock, adding that the Company has recently acquired a 20 kilometer property that has had a history of gold production with ample space remaining to be drilled. He further explained that the Company plans to begin drilling at this project in November at 4,000 meters with numerous targets. "We're quite excited about the future."

To close the interview, Bullock shared that the Company offers exploration, development, and production, which combine to differentiate the Company from other junior mining competitors and gives shareholders a higher chance of success. He further explained that the Company has a steady cash flow to fund its existing and upcoming projects, and is backed by an experienced and dedicated management team.

