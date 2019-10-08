KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Names Sentia Wellness as its First CBD Brand Partner Under its New Retail Services Division

Engagement Represents First of Many to Leverage KushCo's C.A. Fortune Partnership, Deep Customer Network, and Specialized Industry Knowledge to Distribute Leading Hemp-Derived CBD Brands Across Major Retail Stores Nationwide

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries, has named Sentia Wellness ("Sentia"), a new hemp-derived CBD company with manufacturing and distribution capabilities, as its first brand partner for its new Retail Services division focused on CBD mass distribution, industry education, and compliance.

Sentia will utilize KushCo's partnership with C.A. Fortune, a leading full-service national consumer products sales and marketing agency focused on lifestyle brand partnerships, to activate its Social CBD brand across a variety of retail channels. The partnership commenced on October 1, 2019 and enables Sentia to leverage KushCo's enhanced distribution capabilities across the U.S. with many of the largest conventional retailers.

"After having successfully built and delivered a platform of proprietary and value-added products to our highly entrenched customer base, we are excited to begin delivering to customers our higher-value services, with Sentia as the first CBD brand partner under our new Retail Services division," said Jason Vegotsky, KushCo's Chief Revenue Officer and President. "Sentia represents an ideal candidate to tap into the KushCo ecosystem and leverage our mass distribution channels and deep industry knowledge to establish a stronger foothold in the rapidly growing CBD market. They appreciate the need to partner with an industry leader like KushCo that has developed a keen understanding of the regulatory and compliance challenges impacting the CBD industry, along with having a robust distribution network to scale nationwide and turn Social CBD into a household name. This partnership represents the first of many, and we are thrilled to leverage our relationship with C.A. Fortune to drive even higher value for our customers, enhance our margins, and strengthen our competitive moat."

"Having witnessed KushCo's impressive growth, increasing activity in the CBD industry, and recent partnership with C.A. Fortune, we knew from the onset that it is the perfect partner to strategically expand our distribution network," said Angelo Lombardi, President at Sentia Wellness. "Social CBD has grown to become one of the preeminent brands in the massive and rapidly growing CBD industry, and we see huge potential to extend our reach even further with this partnership to expand our retail distribution footprint, increase consumer awareness, and drive higher sales. KushCo has not only provided a highly sought-after avenue for distributing the Social CBD brand, but has become a trusted ally in ensuring that Social CBD is a leading brand of choice for consumers nationwide and through all channels. We are excited to build on our partnership together and to scale under this new and larger platform."

KushCo announced its partnership with C.A. Fortune on July 2, 2019, which is the first large scale go-to-market operation focused on helping compliant CBD brands achieve mass distribution across all legal markets in the United States.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

