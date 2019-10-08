Fundraising activity for solar leaped in the July-to-September period to provide healthy quarterly and year-so-far comparisons on 2018.The latest corporate funding for solar figures compiled by Mercom Capital Group indicate a leap in public funding activity from July to September, helped by two of this year's five solar IPOs. The third quarter saw $1.3 billion pumped into solar on stock markets in five transactions. That activity ensures solar companies banked more than half the $2.25 billion received up to the end of September in the last three-month period alone. And corporate solar investment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...