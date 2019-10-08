Ward to drive Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner's global business development, branding and marketing initiatives; follows recent appointment of Hannah Kozlova Lindsay as chief people officer

Global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has named noted legal marketer Gillian Ward as global chief marketing officer, effective Sept. 30. Ward joins on the heels of the firm's appointment of Hannah Kozlova Lindsay as global chief people officer, effective Sept. 1. These leadership changes in the business services unit reflect the ongoing progress of the firm since the successful April 2018 merger that formed BCLP, and the firm's focus on serving its expanded international client base.

Ward will be responsible for planning and leading the full scope of BCLP's business development, branding and marketing efforts worldwide. She will manage global marketing operations including a team that spans 31 offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with an additional network of affiliations in Africa. Working closely with firm Co-Chairs Lisa Mayhew and Therese Pritchard, along with Co-Chair Elect Steve Baumer and other leaders, Ward will develop and implement strategic marketing and business development initiatives and help structure service offerings for BCLP's clients.

Ward joins BCLP from international law firm Baker Botts, where she served as chief marketing officer since 2014 and was an integral part of its senior leadership team. Prior to Baker Botts, she spent eight years as chief marketing officer for Fasken, one of Canada's largest law firms. Previously, she was vice president of business development in Canada for leading global infrastructure consultancy AECOM.

Lisa Mayhew said, "Gillian's extensive international experience and business-oriented approach to marketing legal services made her a clear choice for our firm as we continue to advance global brand recognition for BCLP. She's held senior marketing and business development roles for many years and has a strong understanding of large law firms and how to create and execute successful programs that enable law firms to better serve clients."

Therese Pritchard added, "This is an exciting time to be joining our firm as our lawyers and staff work toward becoming a more broadly connected global law firm connected to our clients, connected to each other as colleagues, and connected to the many sectors and markets in which we practice. We are delighted to have Gillian on board to lead the charge across the full gamut of our business development and marketing efforts."

"I am thrilled to be a part of BCLP's exciting future," Ward said. "The firm has made tremendous strides in the past year since its merger and continues to stand out as a legal trendsetter. I am energized about the many opportunities to build on the innovative culture and maximize the global platform to become the most connected global law firm."

With over 1,400 lawyers in 31 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is a fully integrated global law firm that provides clients with connected legal advice, wherever and whenever they need it. The firm is known for its relationship-driven, collaborative culture, diverse legal experience and industry-shaping innovation and offers clients one of the most active M&A, real estate, financial services, litigation and corporate risk practices in the world. bclplaw.com

