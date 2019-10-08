The October Issue of Business Chief Europe Magazine Features Le Royal Monceau, Centrica, Salesforce, Ireland and Alacer Gold Corp, Among Many More

NORWICH, England, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released its latest issue of Business Chief Europe edition, here.

This month's cover star is international energy and services solutions company Centrica, which has been undergoing a radical digital transformation for its users in the field. This has, says Head of Mobile User Computing Joanne Rose, been underpinned by both innovative technological solutions as well as a significant cultural shift. The latter, she explains, has been particularly focused on gender and diversity issues and as already led to some "extraordinary" changes.

Culture is also the focus of the leadership feature in this issue. Linda Aiello, Senior Vice President of International Employee Success at Salesforce, shares how the company has built a holistic, employee-led culture driven by technology and data.

Business Chief visits Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, a stunning Parisian hotel that is dedicated to the very best and most dynamic culinary experiences - one to not read on an empty stomach - and Business Chief also takes a closer look at the operations of healthcare organisation, Brothers of Charity Services Ireland and Alacer Gold Corp.

This month's City Focus looks at London, specifically examining at how tech companies are making the capital "a unique blend of talent, investment and innovation."

Click here to read the full issue

About Business Chief Europe

Business Chief Europe is an innovative digital publication offering business executives insight into the operations, innovations, financial strategies and other business practices of industry leaders throughout Europe. With a physical presence in many of the world's largest economies, Business Chief Europe is abreast of news and developments occurring around the clock.



Our digital platform includes an interactive website and magazine experience that will bring you inside the world of European business, including comprehensive insight and analysis about the sector.



As experts on the European economy, we strive to bring business leaders a breakdown of the most important news updates from one of the largest and most influential economies in the world.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.bizclikmedia.com

Media Contact:

Amber Donovan-Stevens

Editor-in-Chief, Business Chief Europe Magazine

+44-(0)-1603-215082

amber.donovan-stevens@bizclikmedia.com