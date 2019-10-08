Duck Creek Technologies: The Doctors Company Selects Duck Creek Suite OnDemand to Replace Core Systems

Boston, Oct. 08, 2019to replace its home-grown core systems. The new system will be delivered via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry.

"Implementing the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand will help us further our strategy of delivering a personal, engaging experience to our members through multiple channels and new modes of communication," said Deepika Srivastava, SVP of operations and chief information officer at The Doctors Company.

"We see the bigger business picture beyond technology," she added. "Digital is the world we live in today, and it's redefining what it takes to be the best in class. We continue to embrace the digital transformation by investing strategically and planning for long-term technology innovation."

The company is replacing its core systems to simplify product delivery, deliver effective and personal customer experiences, and enhance analytics capabilities to accelerate service delivery turnaround times.

"Duck Creek OnDemandwill help us focus operations on things our members and agency partners value and also give us the ability to build platforms and partnerships to accelerate and scale in evolving markets," Srivastava said.

By making the transition to Duck Creek, The Doctors Company will continue to pursue its growth goals in the MPL market and across the entire continuum of care-including the complex risk management and financing needs of large groups and facilities, hospitals, and healthcare systems. "Our systems must help us fulfill our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine," she added.

"Duck Creek OnDemandwill let The Doctors Company focus on the right challenges-continued growth and expansion in an industry experiencing relentless, unprecedented change-while our team handles day-to-day IT operations and application upgrades for them behind the scenes," said Andy Dey, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "We are happy to welcome The Doctors Company to the Duck Creek family and look forward to helping them continue to lead the MPL industry."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment-with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, with 82,000 members and over $4.5 billion in assets, and is rated A by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change-allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Rechichi

Racepoint Global

617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com