XSport Global Corporate: Company Update, New Divisions, Key Employees/Consultants And Signature Athletes To Be Added To The XSport Global 2.0 Re-Launch

Dear XSPT Shareholders:

We are all aware of the recent pricing pressure on XSport Global's stock and the lack of communications. In response, we would like to provide an update of both our business activities, ongoing negotiations with key employees, consultants and athletes, the Company's restructuring/reorganization efforts, and to reiterate investor communication practices.

We have successfully opened our Innovation Center in Irvine, California and are currently staffing up for the build out and launch of our new exciting platform to be announced soon. We have attracted a top tier CTO and are in final contact negotiations. We anticipate this CTO will be responsible for outlining the Company's technological vision, implementing technology strategies, and ensuring that the technological resources are aligned with the company's 2.0 re-launch plans.

As previously announced, we have several, potential key acquisitions in play and we expect to make formal announcements later this quarter. We anticipate these acquisitions could position the Company with innovative and revenue generating opportunities and create an eco-system in the sports world that has the potential to attract millions of athletes, fans and customers. We are in negotiations with new athletes and sports celebrities to become brand ambassadors of these new offerings.

In addition, the Company has assembled a team of experts to assist in the restructuring and reorganization of XSport Global Inc. New additions will be announced later this quarter. The combination of strong employee intelligence, key acquisitions and brand ambassadors will launch us towards an exciting and successful 2020.

Going forward :

We will continue to share pertinent information as quickly as possible. We welcome you emails to our investor@xsportglobal.com email as we read each one and look forward to hearing from you. We, like you, are shareholders, and the XSport Global Team and I are very excited at the new direction and recent developments that will help XSport Global establish the company as a dominant leader in the Sports Technology Marketplace.

In summary, we look forward to a seamless and uninterrupted transition and to a bright future together and welcome the new executives, employees, and customers to the XSport Global 2.0 family. Their experience will help us continue delivering the innovations that will position the Company for success and create long term value for our shareholders.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Ray Mariorenzi

CEO, and President XSport Global Inc.

About XSport Global, Inc.

XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB: XSPT) is a leading youth and collegiate sports technology and media holding company focused on developing disruptive sports-centric technologies and related media projects around the world, where sports industries, fans and players are highly regarded. Backed by a roster of professional athletes and brand ambassadors, we seek to help athletes achieve their full potential through cognitive training, careers, genetics, recruiting and more. Visit www.xsportglobal.com and www.headtrainer.com for more information.

