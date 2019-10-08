Caliber Corporate Advisers: New Jersey Institute of Technology Partners with Deserve to Offer an NJIT Credit Card for Students and Alumni

NJIT Alumnus Kalpesh Kapadia Brings Increased Access to Credit to Students and Alumni

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Today, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), a public polytechnic university ranked among the top 100 National Universities by U.S. News & World Report, announced its partnership with Deserve, the venture-backed fintech company helping the next generation gain financial independence through fair access to credit products.

Through this partnership, NJIT's diverse student body and alumni can apply for the NJIT EDU and NJIT PRO cards, powered by Deserve's proprietary platform built on machine learning and a state-of-the-art mobile experience. The credit card program also offers credit education, cashback rewards and perks that include Amazon Prime Student.

"Helping those new to credit - the deserving but underserved - is at the center of Deserve's mission," said Kapadia. "Through this partnership with NJIT we will give more students and alumni the opportunity to establish a credit profile and enjoy the benefits of building a good credit score. As an international student myself, and one who attended NJIT on a full scholarship after immigrating from India, I know how difficult it is to obtain credit as a student. We at Deserve are proud to help the students and alumni of NJIT build a credit history at a critical point in time for these groups."

Deserve is a leader in fintech focused on the education space, with the Deserve EDU credit card in use at over 5,000 U.S. colleges and universities. The company seeks to serve the estimated 20 million college students in the U.S.

"We know that building credit as a young adult is important but can be difficult, particularly for first generation college students and international students," said NJIT President Joel S. Bloom. "Deserve was able to quickly implement a full credit card program for both our students and alumni that makes sense for the members of the NJIT community."

The NJIT news comes on the heels of Deserve's Sallie Mae partnership announcement last month, and the company's recent recognition in Business Insider and Nerdwallet as one of the best student credit cards for 2019.

For more information on Deserve's EDU Mastercard and PRO Mastercard, visit www.deserve.com.

About Deserve

Deserve uses machine learning and alternative data to provide millennials and Gen Z's fair access to credit products and the tools to achieve financial independence. Deserve partners with universities, associations, financial institutions, fintechs, and modern consumer brands to develop, rapidly deploy, and power white label and co-branded credit card programs for any audience. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech company whose investors include Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, Mission Holdings, Alumni Venture Group, Sparklabs Ventures, Fenway Summer Ventures and GDP Venture. Accounts are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Deserve Edu card has been recognized as the best student credit card by Time/Money Magazine, The Company was also recently named one of Fast Company's 2019 Most Innovative Companies in the AI category, and one of American Banker's 50 Best Fintechs to Work For). Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology:

One of only 32 polytechnic universities in the United States, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) prepares students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. NJIT's multidisciplinary curriculum and computing-intensive approach to education provide technological proficiency, business acumen and leadership skills. NJIT is rated an "R1" research university by the Carnegie Classification®, which indicates the highest level of research activity. NJIT conducts approximately $170 million in research activity each year and has a $2.8 billion annual economic impact on the State of New Jersey. NJIT is ranked #1 nationally by Forbes for the upward economic mobility of its lowest-income students and is ranked 43rd out of more than 4,000 colleges and universities for the mid-career earnings of graduates, according to PayScale.com. NJIT also is ranked by U.S. News and World Report as one of the top 100 national universities.

Media Contact

Deserve

Meg MacDougal

meg@calibercorporate.com

888.550.6385 ext. 11

SOURCE: Deserve

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562331/New-Jersey-Institute-of-Technology-Partners-with-Deserve-to-Offer-an-NJIT-Credit-Card-for-Students-and-Alumni