The Rapid Application Development platform developer recruits former Microsoft SharePoint evangelist Mike Fitzmaurice to lead the Seattle-based office

WEBCON, developer of the world-class, enterprise-grade Rapid Application Development (RAD) platform WEBCON Business Process Suite (BPS),today announced the company's incorporation of a U.S. subsidiary based in Seattle, completing the first phase of its expansion strategy into the North American business process management market.

Headquartered in Krakow, Poland, the company's North American sales office will be led by WEBCON Chief Evangelist and Vice President of North America Mike Fitzmaurice. Fitzmaurice is a recognized thought leader in workflow, business process automation and low-code to no-code solution platforms and strategies.

"WEBCON has had tremendous success in Europe with a combination of great software and a great way of doing business," said President, CEO and WEBCON Co-Founder Radoslaw Putek. "We waited until the time was right to start operating in North America, and the time is very, very right."

Integrable with Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365, WEBCON BPS allows users to create business process applications using iterative low-to-no-code methods, significantly reducing time-to-business and limiting project risk to a minimum. Mirroring its European business model, the platform will be sold by consultants and system integrators. The company has been recruiting and signing partnership agreements with U.S. and Canadian firms that will both resell WEBCON software and build applications for clients using the WEBCON BPS platform.

The company says that its InstantChange technology embedded into WEBCON BPS is a game changer for companies frustrated by failed attempts to build process solutions with other tools.

"Many toolsets stress ease of first build or friendliness to newcomers," said Fitzmaurice. "WEBCON stresses ease of evolution, documentation, migration, upgrades, staged deployment and other curation concerns. We're the process automation platform for adults. Diagram your application, try it out immediately, then keep improving it as you learn more and as you come to want more. You don't have to be perfect the first time, because additions and changes are instant, non-disruptive, and manageable every step of the way."

About WEBCON

At WEBCON, "digital transformation" isn't a buzzword it's a way of life; it's about reducing steps, eliminating mistakes, ensuring compliance, connecting assets, and accommodating/encouraging continuous improvement. Applications made with WEBCON BPS are scalable, process-centric, low-to-no-code, equally at home online or on-premises, and happily used on both desktops and mobile devices. WEBCON's unique InstantChange technology lets customers adapt/evolve processes to address changing needs immediately and painlessly. WEBCON processes are clearly understood and easily governed, and they can be connected to line of business systems, documents, forms, messages, and collaboration workspaces. Visit www.webcon.com to learn more.

