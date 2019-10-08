Secure Thingz Enables Security from Inception Across the IoT and Embedded Markets

SAN JOSE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, announces broad availability of the Security from Inception Suite: a unique set of tools and services for implementing and customizing security in embedded applications.

According to a study by Grand View Research Inc., the global IoT market size is expected to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2025. This rapidly growing market is facing major security challenges, enabling attacks such as IP theft, counterfeiting and overproduction, as well as data theft and potentially life-threatening sabotage. The correct approach to solving these security challenges in a scalable and sustainable way is by implementing security measurements right from start, from the inception of a new application. This Security from Inception Suite provides companies with a straightforward way of building the right level of security for their needs throughout the development, manufacturing, and product management process.

The Security from Inception Suite is a combination of software and services to aid companies rapidly make the transition to a "security first" design methodology. The suite includes the Embedded Trust Security Development Environment as well as the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench with the C-Trust Security Development tool, plus the C-STAT integrated static analysis tool. The high-speed in-circuit debugging I-jet probe is also included. In addition to security development tools and configurations, the suite provides a set of services and training to ensure companies are supported and educated in identifying the accurate level of security for their specific business needs. The training cover topics such as security design, legislative demands, and implementation techniques, alongside the option of an on-site custom design review by a security specialist.

"Security is an inherent risk when it comes to connected devices and has become the main concern for the embedded industry," commented Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz. "The global legislative frameworks for security are emerging, and the time to act is now. With the Security from Inception Suite we are providing the solutions needed to simplify security and building solid foundations to enable the rapid transition of the embedded industry. Finally, we have also expanded the device support to cover a range of devices from traditional super-high volume mainstream devices through to next-generation secure devices with inbuilt secure enclaves. There is simply no excuse for not grabbing this opportunity to start the journey towards best-in-class security."

"The need for security in connected embedded designs is clear and adding Secure Thingz' Security from Inception Suite to the range of security options available for the STM32 F4 and L4 families expands, enhances, and scales the ways designers can add protection implementations to their designs," said Ricardo De Sa Earp, General Manager MCUs, STMicroelectronics. "For ST, as a strong proponent of security, we see the value in giving designers a choice is how they adopt and implement it and we're all about making security straightforward and scalable."

"As the market accelerates toward ubiquitous edge compute, the need for embedded security, privacy and trust has become crucial," said Joe Yu, vice president and general manager of microcontrollers at NXP Semiconductors. "Secure Thingz' Inception Suite support of NXP's K65 and K66 MCUs - with additional MCU support options on the horizon - enables dramatic simplification for secure embedded development and device deployment."

"As developers are beginning to see the crucial need for security in embedded systems, Microchip is committed to offering security solutions for a variety of applications," said Rod Drake, vice president of Microchip's MCU32 business unit. "Our SAM L11 microcontroller family is providing the security features needed for many customers, and Secure Thingz provides the tools and services needed to plan for SAM L11 security early in the design cycle to get to market faster."

The Security from Inception Suite includes:

• Security Development Environment Embedded Trust

• Complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench incl. security development tool C-Trust and static analysis tool C-STAT

• High-speed in-circuit debugging probe I-jet

• Advanced security training targeting design, legislation and implementation

• Optional custom design review by security specialist

Learn more about Security from Inception at www.securethingz.com.

