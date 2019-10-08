Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Amendment to 'Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange' announced at 07:58 on October 8th, 2019 08-Oct-2019 / 13:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. In the announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange released at 07:58 on 8 October 2019, the 144A ISIN code is corrected as 144A ISIN US900148602. The amended version of the announcement is as follows. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange DATE: October 8, 2019 Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange T. GARANTI BANKASI A.S. has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority, as the UK Listing Authority (the "UKLA"), for: (a) the cancellation of the listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), each representing one ordinary share of Reg S ISIN US9001487019/ 144A ISIN US9001486029 and (b) the cancellation of the admission to trading of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange market. It is anticipated that cancellation of listing and cancellation to trading will take effect from 5th of November, 2019, being 20 business days following the date of this announcement. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 22781 EQS News ID: 887051 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=887051&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

