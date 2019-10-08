Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6KT ISIN: US28531P1030 Ticker-Symbol: 43E 
Frankfurt
08.10.19
16:10 Uhr
2,240 Euro
-0,180
-7,44 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROCORE
ELECTROCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTROCORE INC2,240-7,44 %