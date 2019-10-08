Alliance of market leaders provides maturity and mass-scale capability to utilities, cities and Departments of Transport

Telensa, the world leader in smart streetlight controls and smart city applications, and Eaton Lighting, one of the world's leading providers of LED lighting solutions, today announced that they will work together to deliver connected solutions for outdoor LED lighting and related smart city applications.

"The outdoor lighting controls market is fragmented, with many vendors having a limited deployment footprint. We know the industry is looking for resilient turnkey solutions that are proven at scale and with the largest city and utility lighting networks, which is why we are excited to join forces with Eaton Lighting as smart LED street lighting enters the mainstream," said Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. "By combining our companies' proven leadership in LEDs and smart controls, we will accelerate the path to smart cities driven by streetlight infrastructure."

The partnership between market leaders is key to expanding the implementation of integrated lighting, control and smart city solutions that are easy to deploy, massively scalable and offer long-term value to utilities, cities and Departments of Transport.

"Cities and utilities are looking for simple, scalable solutions for smart LED street lighting that can grow into a full smart city infrastructure," said Bob Smith, director of connected communities, Eaton Lighting. "Streetlights are an ideal location to deploy connected technology solutions, and we look forward to continuing to work with Telensa to make the vision of the smart city a reality."

Connected street lighting serves as the gateway to a range of smart city applications, from traffic analytics to air quality. Outdoor lighting is one of the largest, most energy intensive elements of city infrastructure, and is rapidly converting to LED technology. Adding wireless controls to LED conversion projects saves money, improves service levels and provides sophisticated lighting adaptation and automation.

About Telensa

Telensa is a technology company delivering the world's largest smart streetlight control system. Recently named the global market leader in smart street lighting by Northeast group, the company has a footprint of 1.7 million lights covering hundreds of cities. Telensa is perfectly placed to pioneer new, different and cost-effective ways to develop the smart cities of tomorrow, making urban spaces work better for everyone.

About Eaton Lighting

Eaton Lighting delivers an industry-leading portfolio of innovative lighting solutions for connected buildings, homes and communities, including reliable indoor and outdoor smart lighting and control solutions specifically designed to simplify and personalize lighting for consumers, help solve complex business challenges and leverage data insights to meet customers' unique needs. Eaton lighting solutions serve a wide range of customers, including architects, engineers, facility managers, municipal leaders, electrical distributors, and contractors in the commercial, industrial, retail, institutional, residential, utility and other markets. For more information, visit Eaton.com/lighting.

