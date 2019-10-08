The global data center server market size is poised to grow by USD 56.54 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Data Center Server Market Analysis Report by type (rack server, blade server, tower server, microserver, and open compute project (OCP) server) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the enterprise server refresh cycles. Also, the use of AI for server workload optimization is anticipated to further boost the growth of the data center server market.

Enterprises undergo IT system refresh cycles to ensure that their server, storage, and network infrastructure meet future computing demands, which is driving the demand for servers. Enterprises are not only buying the standard x86 server units but also showing interest in purchasing highly configured servers for high-performance computing tasks. Thus, the increasing need for server refresh cycles will drive the data center server market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Data Center Server Companies:

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies operates businesses under various segments, namely client solutions group, infrastructure solutions group, and VMware. The company's key offerings include Dell PowerEdge rack servers, modular infrastructure, PowerEdge tower servers, and industrial-grade servers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP offers solutions such as storage, software-defined servers, and data center networking. This segment combines company's hardware, services, and software capabilities. The company's key offerings include rack servers, tower servers, HPE synergy, HPE BladeSystem, and hyperconverged systems.

IBM

IBM has business operations under various segments, which include cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company's key offerings include small enterprise servers, large enterprise servers, scalable servers, and mainframes.

Inspur

Inspur is one of the prominent providers of rack servers, blade systems, rack-scale systems, mission critical systems, enterprise infrastructure, application optimized, and SAP HANA systems. In November 2018, Inspur launched AGX-5, an AI super server designed for high-performance computing and deep learning.

Lenovo

Lenovo offers smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and smart TVs. The company also offers software-defined infrastructure, HPC storage, servers, and other products. The company's key offerings include rack servers, tower servers, flex system blade servers, mission-critical servers, high-density servers, server options.

Data Center Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Rack server

Blade server

Tower server

Microserver

Open compute project server

Data Center Server Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

