Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market entry strategy for a retail company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify financiers, distributors, suppliers, and marketing agencies to support them in their market entry plan. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client develop a roadmap for success in the US retail market.

Retail brands often struggle to achieve success in international markets. This is because retailers lack a thorough understanding of the new market and competitive landscape. This is where undertaking a market entry strategy becomes inevitable for retail companies. By leveraging market entry strategy, retail brands can identify untapped market opportunities and devise a sound market entry plan to cost-effectively enter a new market.

The business challenge The client is a retail company in Europe. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market entry research. By leveraging Infiniti's market entry research, the client wanted to understand current retail business models, identify packaging trends, and evaluate market entry modes to cost-effectively enter the US retail market. In addition, the client needed help in identifying the right business partners such as financiers, distributors, suppliers, and marketing agencies to support their operations in the US.

The solution offered By conducting a market size analysis, our experts helped the client to understand the US retail market size and growth potential. Also, our experts conducted market scanning and monitoring analysis, where they analyzed regional industry developments and market trends. Furthermore, by conducting a marketing strategy engagement, our experts helped the client to keep track of their competitors' sales and marketing strategies and devise an efficient marketing plan to drive sales and enhance brand image.

The insights obtained from our engagement helped the client to devise a sound market entry plan to enter the US retail market. Also, they were able to exceed their revenue expectations and achieve savings of over $2.2 million within the first twelve months of entering the new market.

Infiniti's market entry research helped the client to:

Set up a robust product marketing plan to reach out to their end-users

Monitor marketing and sales initiatives undertaken by the top retail companies in the US

Infiniti's market entry research offered predictive insights on:

Identifying retail business models and packaging trends gaining popularity in the US retail market

Evaluating regional market developments and industry trends in the US retail market

