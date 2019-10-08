Today's consumers are demanding sustainable packaging, and smart brands are taking note. When it comes to sustainable closure design, Closure Systems International (CSI) has led the industry with materials development and lightweight designs. CSI's newest sustainable development, PolyCycle post-consumer recycled (PCR) HDPE resin, was created specifically for food and beverage closure applications.

More than 55% of consumers look for food and beverage products in packaging that is made from recycled materials1, and CSI's PolyCycle PCR is helping to meet that demand.

With CSI's groundbreaking introduction, select HDPE closures are now available with up to 40% PolyCycle PCR content in food and beverage applications, and up to 100% in non-FDA grade closures. Specifically designed for use in high-performance applications, PolyCycle PCR uses a proprietary product enhancement process to ensure closure performance is equal to that of virgin resin and outperforms the industry standard FDA PCR.

CSI's PolyCycle PCR is commercially available for applications in still and sparkling water, carbonated soft drinks, non-carbonated beverages, and liquid dairy markets, as well as in various food and personal care applications.

For further information about CSI's PolyCycle PCR or other closure and capping options, please contact:

About CSI

Closure Systems International Inc. (CSI) is recognized as a global leader in closure design, manufacturing, and high-speed application systems. In addition to quality closures and capping equipment, CSI provides unparalleled customer and technical services globally. Major categories served include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.

CSI's closure systems solutions help customers maximize profits by increasing the marketability of their brands and optimizing their total cost of operations. Approximately 90+ billion closures are produced annually in CSI's 25+ manufacturing sites, strategically located in 20+ countries throughout the globe. Visit CSI's website at www.csiclosures.com.

2019 EcoFocus Trend Study. EcoFocus Worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005023/en/

