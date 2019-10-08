A massive green hydrogen production project has been unveiled in Western Australia with Siemens on board as technology partner. The location has been touted as Australia's best for solar and wind power generation potential. From pv magazine Australia. A massive clean energy project aiming to produce green hydrogen powered by up to 5 GW of solar and wind generation capacity has been unveiled for Western Australia. In a significant early stage milestone, Hydrogen Renewables Australia has joined forces with Siemens to deploy the latter's Silyzer electrolyzer at the Murchison project. Situated just ...

