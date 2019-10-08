Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EQ1V ISIN: GB00B06GS855 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MATRA PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATRA PETROLEUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATRA PETROLEUM PLC--