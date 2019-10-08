According to item 6.2.2 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook ("Rulebook") and item 6.3 in Supplement B to the Rulebook, the Exchange can make an administrative decision to remove a company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market if the company materially no longer meets the applicable admission requirements. The Exchange has found that Matra Petroleum AB materially has failed to comply with the Rulebook. With reference to the above, the trading in Matra Petroleum AB's shares is to cease with effect from today, October 8, 2019. Please note that the shares are halted and that trading will not be resumed. Short name: MATRA ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009696040 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 136267 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.