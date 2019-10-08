The Total Solar International PV unit of the French oil giant has started construction of a large scale plant in Osato, in the prefecture of Miyagi, Japan. With its third solar project in Japan, Total will reach 100 MW of installed generation capacity in less than two years.From pv magazine France. The 52 MW generation capacity solar project Total Solar International has started work on in Japan will use 116,000 high-efficiency Maxeon solar panels supplied by U.S. manufacturer SunPower, whose majority shareholder happens to be Total Group. The plant, designed to meet Japan's stringent seismic ...

