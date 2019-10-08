The global keto diet market size is poised to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 112-page research report with TOC on "Keto Diet Market Analysis Report by product (supplements, beverages, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing availability of keto products across various distribution formats. Also, the increasing investment by big players is anticipated to further boost the growth of the keto diet market.

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on expanding their distribution formats, which includes, organized retailing, as well as online retailing. In addition to online channels, keto diet products are also being made available in brick and mortar stores. Vendors are distributing their products through retail stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets to boost their sales. For instance, Love You Foods LLC has expanded the market presence of its products by distributing them online as well as in retail outlets of The Vitamin Shoppe. This increasing availability of keto products across various distribution formats is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Major Five Keto Diet Companies:

Ample Foods

Ample Foods offers balanced meals for omnivores and vegan formula products under brand names Ample and Ample V respectively. The company offers Ample K that comes in powder form packed with healthy fats, complete protein, fiber, probiotics, and organic greens.

Bulletproof 360, Inc

Bulletproof 360, Inc has business operations under various segments, which include coffee, MCT oils, proteins, food and drinks, supplements, and merchandise. Some of the keto diet products offered by the company are Cyclical Keto Starter Bundle, InstaMix, and KETOPRIME. InstaMix is the high-quality ketogenic creamer offered by the company.

Lovegoodfats

Lovegoodfats offers various keto diet products such as peanut butter chocolatey, coconut chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, and vanilla milkshake.

Perfect Keto

Perfect Keto operates under various segments, namely Keto Essentials, keto proteins, keto MCT's and fats, keto food, and keto bundles. The company offers keto diet products such as keto bars, keto nut butter, and instant keto coffee.

Prüvit Ventures, Inc.

Prüvit Ventures, Inc. offers KETO//OS NAT, KETO//OS MAX, KETO//OS, KETO REBOOT, KETO//KREME, MCT//143, KETO//KALM, and BETTER//BROTH.

Keto Diet Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Supplements

Beverages

Others

Keto Diet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

