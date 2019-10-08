Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Tradegate
07.10.19
09:26 Uhr
5,175 Euro
+0,085
+1,67 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,115
5,205
17:15
08.10.2019 | 17:05
(42 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Repurchase of shares

Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that the Company has, on October 08, 2019 purchased 50,000 of the Company's own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 52.32 per share. After this transaction Golden Ocean holds a total of 1,170,000 own shares.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on December 20, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda
October 08, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)