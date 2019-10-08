Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: Wellmetrix and DSM Announce Research Partnership to Assess Diagnostic Platform for Personalized Nutrition

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / Personal health testing developer Wellmetrix and Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, have announced a research partnership to explore the use of Wellmetrix's diagnostic platform to perform non-invasive and point-of-need measurements of key health biomarkers as part of a nutrition intervention using combinations of DSM's nutritional solutions.

In the pursuit of new, non-invasive technologies that support Personalized Nutrition with the analysis of health data in real-time, the collaborative study will evaluate the patented Wellmetrix Wellness Panel for tracking improvements in personal health and wellness following consumption of DSM's nutritional ingredients. The Wellness Panel is a novel array of urinary biomarker assays that measures markers of oxidative stress and inflammation, important indicators of the state of an individual's health and wellness. The initial study will compare results of the Wellmetrix Wellness Panel to established clinical chemistry blood and urine tests measuring the same biomarkers.

Wellmetrix is finalizing the development of a non-invasive and at-home multiplex test that pairs with any smartphone to execute sophisticated analytics and track the impact of diet, exercise, sleep, supplementation, hydration or other inputs to deliver a comprehensive, highly individualized picture of personal health and wellness. This development is in alignment with DSM's goal of demonstrating the impact different product combinations have on the measurement of biomarkers in urine.

Casey Fowler, Vice President, Operations and Product Development at Wellmetrix commented: "As a non-invasive test that can be easily carried out at home, Wellmetrix's Wellness Panel represents a breakthrough in personalized health tracking. Our collaboration with DSM has the potential to offer consumers unprecedented insights into their health and wellness, empowering them to make dramatic improvements through supplementation and simple changes in their diet and lifestyle. We're excited to be working with DSM as a global leader in nutrition science and look forward to leveraging the results of our collaboration to deliver sophistication and insight beyond the health or activity trackers currently available to consumers."

Dr. James Bauly, Global Head Personalized Nutrition at DSM added: "As consumers become increasingly aware of the benefits of individualized combinations of nutritional ingredients at effective and safe doses, DSM is committed to supporting the development of personalized nutrition solutions that address nutritional gaps and support a healthy lifestyle. Evaluation of new personalized wellness technologies, such as the non-invasive Wellmetrix test, will provide the insights necessary to offer custom solutions and new product concepts in the future and Wellmetrix is the ideal partner to carry out these tests with its advanced diagnostic platform."

To find out more about the latest advances in testing technology from Wellmetrix please visit www.wellmetrix.com. More information on how DSM is keeping the world's population healthy with targeted nutrition solutions can be found at www.dsm-humannutrition.com.

About Wellmetrix, LLC

WellMetrixTM test products measure metabolic efficiency and body chemistry to assess general healthiness and guide consumers toward better health, longevity and quality of life. Located in Keego Harbor, Michigan, Wellmetrix uses a patented panel of select urinary biomarkers, a sophisticated smartphone app and a convenient, in-home test kit to provide the user with a personalized health and wellness status and track the impact of positive lifestyle changes over time. For more information, visit the Wellmetrix website at www.wellmetrix.com.

Wellmetrix is a private Delaware LLC and an affiliate of Michigan-based ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ticker symbol (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a purpose-led performance driven global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

