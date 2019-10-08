Nordsense Announces Partnership with Ingram Micro to Offer Smart Waste Management Solution at 4th Annual Intelligence Cities Summit

AI-powered, IoT technology helps municipalities cut costs and bin overflow by 50 percent and 80 percent, respectively, reducing carbon footprints, traffic congestion, litter and complaints

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / Today, from the fourth annual Intelligent Cities Summit in Toronto, Ingram Micro and Nordsense announced a partnership through which Ingram Micro will offer municipalities and communities across Canada with Nordsense's industry-leading smart waste management solution.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, Nordsense tracks and diagnoses daily waste management workloads, uncovering trends and inefficiencies that result in streets littered with trash. Remote monitoring, intelligent routing and fleet management provide sanitation departments with real-time insights on ideal container placement to prevent bins from overflowing, and course-correct routes to cut down on traffic congestion, minimizing fuel consumption, maintenance costs and carbon footprint.

Unlike offerings that require customers to purchase or rent "smart bins' that cost thousands of dollars per unit, Nordsense IoT-enabled sensors fit existing trash bins of all sizes, saving municipalities both time and money.

"For environmentally-conscious civic leaders who need an affordable means for affecting change in their communities, Nordsense smart waste management systems improve the well-being of citizens, businesses and visitors by keeping streets clean and free from trash," said Anders Engdal, chief executive officer, Nordsense. "We are excited to announce our relationship with Ingram Micro at this year's Intelligent Cities Summit and showcase the efficacy of our platform and services model to attendees."

Nordsense devices monitor activity - including bin fullness, temperature and fill rates -to identify waste generation patterns. Data from bins are collected by the company's web-based platform, which then produces real-time analysis for city officials to visualize the fullness of every trash bin simultaneously and to deploy sanitation workers only when needed.

Nordsense Fleet Management and Intelligent Routing harness AI and machine learning to present reports containing actionable insights that empower waste management officials to identify areas in need and track the efficiency of improvements over time. The breadth and depth of insights mitigate container overflow, reduce the number of overall collections, guide bin placement and optimize operational resources.

Customers typically save close to 50 percent of pickups. The city of San Francisco, a Nordsense customer, experienced a 66 percent decrease in street cleaning service requests and an 80 percent decrease in overflowing trash cans.

Of note, is that data collected from the company's smart waste management solution can also be used to crack down on illegal dumping. Each of Nordsense's IoT sensors has internal accelerometers that can track bin orientation, alerting officials that a dumpster is being vandalized.

"IoT technology is revolutionizing how people work and live with environmentally-friendly, networked devices powering the future of smart cities," Anthony Karim, VP of Vendor Management, Ingram Micro. "Partnering with Nordsense for smart waste management solutions aligns with Ingram Micro's commitment to digital transformation and accelerating adoption of secure, smart IoT solutions and services, globally.

"We are excited to bring Nordsense technology to our customers and partners across Canada, extending our support of smart city initiatives everywhere."

Over the last year, Ingram Micro's global IoT business has welcomed more than 30+ different vendor brands to its portfolio of secure by design IoT solutions-helping many to achieve double-digit, year-over-year growth ranging from 20 percent to 60 percent in the first half of 2019. The industry leader has also doubled the size of its global team and is in the process of hiring more talent worldwide to help channel partners build successful IoT practices.

