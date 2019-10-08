Technavio has been monitoring the global lawful interception market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.52 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 25% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005576/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global lawful interception market 2019-2023.

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Lawful Interception Market Analysis Report by Application (services, devices, communication content, and network technology), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception. In addition, the growing popularity of virtualized lawful interception is anticipated to further boost the growth of the lawful interception market.

Lawful interception is used for periodic control and monitoring of illegal activities such as terrorism and other criminal activities across communication networks. Governments are increasingly supporting the lawful interception of communication channels. This allows law enforcement agencies to selectively wiretap or access private communication of individual subscribers or organizations. For instance, the Government of India has encouraged the development of mobile phone tracking system known as Central Equipment's Identity Register, which facilitates lawful interception. Thus, such government initiatives are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Lawful Interception Market Companies:

AQSACOM, Inc

AQSACOM, Inc owns and operates businesses under various segments such as lawful cyber interception, geolocation tracking, and data retention. The company offers ALIS, which is a lawful interception system that ensures security and reliability in mixed networking environments.

Cisco

Cisco has business operations under various segments, namely product and service. They offer technical support services and advanced services. The company provides lawful interception solutions such as Catalyst 6500 series switch, CISCO-TAP2-MIB, Cisco 10000 series router, Cisco AS5000 Series Universal Gateways, and others.

Utimaco GmbH

Utimaco GmbH has product segments including lawful interception data retention solutions and hardware security modules. The company offers LIMS for real-time monitoring of wireless networks, including 2G (GSM, CDMA, GPRS), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE, Advanced LTE) and other wireless access technologies.

Verint

Verint has business operations under two segments, namely customer engagement and cyber intelligence. The company offers RELIANT Monitoring Centers, ENGAGE Tactical Systems, X-TRACT Data Fusion and Investigation Suite, Telephony Probe and IP-Probe Passive Interception, and others.

ZTE Corporation

ZTE Corporation owns and operates businesses under various segments such as carriers' networks, consumer business, and government corporate business. The company provides TOE, which consists of softswitch for lawful interception (SS1b) and a media gateway (MSG-9000).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lawful Interception Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Services

Devices

Communication content

Network technology

Lawful Interception Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and deployment (cloud and on-premise).

RFID Middleware Market Global RFID Middleware Market by end-users (industrial, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005576/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com