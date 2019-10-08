A group of scientists at Netherlands based research institute AMOLF have discovered a method for electrochemical printing at the nanoscale. With further optimizations, the group theorizes, the technique could allow for the development of new, three dimensional solar cells.Researchers working on 3D Photovoltaics at the AMOLF institute at Amsterdam's Science Park have demonstrated a method which uses an atomic force microscope to electrochemically print patterns at the nano scale. Atomic force microscopy, according to ScienceDirect, is a technique for three-dimensional characterization with a sub-nanometer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...