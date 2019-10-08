IFS Delivers New User Experience and APIs to Power its Open and Enabled Enterprise Application Suite

- State-of-the-art user experience for the complete application suite across all form factors, powered by new native API model

- Joins OpenAPI initiative with 15,000+ OData-based restful APIs across portfolio

- Product and industry updates, including support for cloud-based International Traffic in Arms (ITAR) compliance initiatives

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, today announces the availability of major application innovations that redefine the meaning of 'open' in service management, enterprise resource management (ERP), and enterprise asset management (EAM). To strengthen its approach, IFS has evolved its technology foundation with 15,000+ native APIs to open new paths to extensibility, integration, and flexibility.

As a new member of the OpenAPI Initiative (OAI), IFS is helping shape the industry by promoting open applications that guarantee customers and partners total freedom to develop and connect data sources to drive value in a way that is meaningful to them. By prioritizing open applications, IFS is upping the ante in terms of innovation and customer centricity while decisively turning away from platform coercion and lock-in.

IFS offers native OData-based RESTful APIs across its entire suite of ERP, EAM and service management products, which means connecting, extending or integrating into the IFS core is quick and easy. The APIs have been engineered in tandem with IFS's new state-of-the-art IFS Aurena user experience, which is now available across the full breadth of IFS Applications, for all customers.

"With this approach, IFS is giving its customers 15,000 new ways to flex," IFS CEO Darren Roos said. "It goes without saying that, as excited as we are about reaching this milestone, the driving force behind our deliveries is our unwavering commitment to offer choice and value to our customers. Providing 'open' solutions is a critical factor in making good on this promise. The quality, pace, and focus of our product development speaks to a business that is outperforming the legacy vendors in the enterprise software space."

IFS Chief Product Officer Christian Pedersen said, "What sets us apart from the competition is the fact that what we are announcing today, we can deliver today. While the approach and technologies are 'next-gen', the solutions are not-they're 'now-gen' to IFS. By delivering and using a core consisting of thousands of APIs ourselves, we ensure that the APIs will also provide value to our customers and partners. We give them the freedom and the power to shape and extend their own experiences with IFS solutions, and we'll work side by side with them using the same set of APIs".

The IFS Aurena user experience received a positive reception when initially launched. It has now been successfully extended across the entire IFS Applications suite for Service Management, ERP, and EAM. IFS Aurena uses the same set of APIs which are now generally available and provides a state-of-the-art browser-based user experience optimized for each role and user type, with a focus on employee engagement and productivity.

IFS Aurena provides customers with a truly responsive design, allowing the entire suite to automatically adapt to different form factors as well as capabilities to design and build truly native applications targeted across iOS, Android and Windows, with support for offline scenarios and device-specific capabilities such as GPS and camera.

Among the most significant industry updates is support for International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) compliance initiatives in the cloud. Customers who have ITAR obligations, such as those operating in or trading with the U.S. aerospace, defense or government sectors, can confidently deploy and use IFS software to support their ITAR compliant business needs, in an independently validated environment hosted in the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud, fully managed by IFS.

