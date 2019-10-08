Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2019) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder" or the "Company"), an established Ontario retail operator, has announced that, effective immediately, Brandon Kou has resigned as director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Brandon Kou for his valuable contributions to the Company and to wish him every success in his future endeavours.

About Spyder

Founded in 2014 Spyder is an established chain of three high-end vape stores in Ontario, with stores located in Woodbridge, Scarborough and Burlington. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and is pursuing expansion into the legal cannabis market. Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with aggressive expansion plan to create a significant retail footprint with targeted and disciplined retail distribution strategy focusing on Canadian locations in high traffic peripheral areas.

