Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Tradegate
08.10.19
10:20 Uhr
89,96 Euro
+0,26
+0,29 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,60
89,00
18:14
88,66
89,02
18:14
08.10.2019 | 18:05
(40 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

INGENICO GROUP: Q3 Revenue 2019 - Invitation Conference

Q3 2019 Revenue

Nicolas Huss
CEO

is pleased to invite you to our third quarter revenue conference on

Tuesday, October 22nd at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

  • Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:

https://www.ingenico.com/finance

  • Conference call: PIN: 63188856#
  • France Toll: +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 03
  • UK Toll: +44 207 194 3759
  • USA Toll: +1 646 722 4916

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.comtwitter.com/ingenico



Attachment

  • Q3_2019_Revenue_Invitation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/36d5f4b1-22de-4735-a753-ffbda2a0c356)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)