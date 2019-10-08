Walter International Holds annual future planning meeting

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / Walter international, the Hong Kong based financial advisory firm, have recently announced plans to open a new office in Zurich, Switzerland in Q2 2020 in order to cater to their growing European client base.



The announcement was made by Chief Commercial Strategist, Hung Zhao, who has been leading the company's global expansion plans. Walter International see themselves as a leading financial institution in Asia, but also want to position themselves as a leading provider of financial services on a global scale. Zhao also announced plans to open a third office in Africa in Q4, with no confirmed location at this time.

A spokesperson for the company, who was present at the annual meeting, revealed "Walter International is making some big changes in the way we connect with our clients. Our annual meeting today focused on our future and how we plan to expand our services around the world. Recently we announced our plans to open more physical locations in Europe, which will be of great benefit to our European clients, and after today's meeting I can announce that we will also be looking at expanding our physical footprint, into Africa, with a particular focus on South Africa, which is where the majority of our African Client base is located."

Client services representative James Wright explained "Since our inception, Walter International has always been a forward thinking company, and have always looked to bring our clients the best possible investment opportunities from around the world. With the company now in a great position to start opening more international locations, 2020 is when we expect to implement our expansion plans and bring the new offices to fruition. Walter international is also proud to be able to create hundreds of new employment opportunities for experienced financial service practitioners, analysts and administrative staff at our new locations - which will boost the local economy and show our commitment to the region."

Founded in Hong Kong in 2009, Walter International offers a wide range of institutional trading services, as well as retail portfolio management services and financial planning. Through a combination of experienced financial experts, research analysts and their extensive knowledge of the financial markets, Walter International ensures that all of their clients meet their unique financial goals in a timely manner.

To find out more about how Walter International can assist you visit walterinternational.com

