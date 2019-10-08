Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 812693 ISIN: CA8959451037 Ticker-Symbol: TWZ 
Stuttgart
08.10.19
17:34 Uhr
0,655 Euro
-0,055
-7,75 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,655
0,685
18:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRICAN WELL SERVICE
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD0,655-7,75 %