Technavio has been monitoring the global offshore support vessel market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 927.39 million during 2019-2023, decelerating at a CAGR of more than 89% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005601/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global offshore support vessel market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 123-page research report with TOC on "Offshore Support Vessel Market Analysis Report by Product (anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS), platform supply vessel (PSV), multipurpose support vessel (MPSV), fast support intervention vessel (FSIV), and others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rise in demand for oil and natural gas across the globe. In addition, the reduction in the cost of offshore E&P activities is anticipated to further boost the growth of the offshore support vessel market.

There is an increase in the demand for energy, which is majorly met by oil, natural gas, and coal. This is driving the growth of E&P activities. Oil and gas companies are looking for new oil and gas reservoirs resulting in the drilling of new wells. They are also shifting toward offshore E&P activities as the production life of offshore wells is higher than that of onshore wells. Consequently, the adoption of offshore support vessels is also increasing as they are used to assist offshore E&P by transporting the necessary manpower, supplies, and equipment. Thus, the increase in the dependence on offshore support vessels for E&P activities is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Offshore Support Vessel Market Companies:

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group is a family-run shipbuilding company, which offers ships for offshore oil and gas, naval and patrol, fishing, breakbulk and cargo transport, and dredging applications.

FINCANTIERI S.p.A

FINCANTIERI S.p.A manufactures and operates under various business segments including shipbuilding, offshore, equipment, systems, and services, and other activities. The company provides offshore support vessels and undertakes the construction of offshore support vessels such as AHTS vessels and PSVs.

LARSEN TOUBRO LIMITED

LARSEN TOUBRO LIMITED has business operations under various segments, namely infrastructure, power, hydrocarbon, heavy engineering, electrical and automation (E&A), IT and technology services, financial services, development projects, and others. The company provides offshore supply/utility vessels.

Nam Cheong Limited

Nam Cheong Limited operates through various business segments such as shipbuilding and vessel chartering. The company offers offshore support vessel and undertakes the construction of offshore support vessels such as AHTS vessels and PSVs.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd offers a wide range of services through business segments including aerospace, electronics, land systems, marine, and others. The company is adopting strategies such as M&A, divestitures, JVs, and partnerships for organizational development purposes.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Offshore Support Vessel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

AHTS

PSV

MPSV

FSIV

Others

Offshore Support Vessel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Construction Machinery Market Global Construction Machinery Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (earthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and other machinery).

Leisure Boat Market Global Leisure Boat Market by product (leisure boat accessories, leisure boat motors, and leisure boat building) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005601/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com