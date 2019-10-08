Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WDZ  ISIN: CA0765881028 Ticker-Symbol: 1UR1 
Tradegate
07.10.19
19:48 Uhr
0,152 Euro
-0,002
-1,30 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,149
0,170
19:31
0,154
0,166
19:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC0,152-1,30 %