Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFTD ISIN: CH0468525222 Ticker-Symbol: 6MD 
Lang & Schwarz
08.10.19
19:41 Uhr
75,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,67 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDACTA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDACTA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,00
76,00
19:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDACTA
MEDACTA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDACTA GROUP SA75,00+0,67 %