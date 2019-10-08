EQS Group-Media / 2019-10-08 / 19:05 *Press Release* *Medacta Receives CE Marking for the Lateralized Glenosphere* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _8 October 2019_ - Medacta International has recently obtained CE marking for the lateralized glenosphere. This new implant further expands the Medacta offering for shoulder arthroplasty, which now features a broader range of options for reverse shoulder replacement surgery. The Medacta Shoulder System is a modular solution that includes wide-ranging sizes, adjustable offset and innovative configurations both in the anatomic and reverse configuration. It is compatible with, and can be further enhanced by, the CT-based MyShoulder 3D preoperative planning solution, offering patient-specific humeral and glenoid guides. The lateralized glenosphere features a more lateralized centre of rotation compared to the standard glenosphere already included in the Medacta Shoulder System offering. The potential benefits are an improved range of motion, as well as a reduced risk of scapular notching. This new CE mark clearance exemplifies Medacta's continuous commitment to leverage expertise gained throughout orthopaedics for the development of exceptional shoulder solutions. For more information on Medacta Shoulder System and Medacta's shoulder arthroplasty solutions, visit https://www.medacta.com/EN/global-shoulder [1]. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LRTMPBMUWY [2] Document title: Medacta Receives CE Marking for the Lateralized Glenosphere Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 887253 End of News EQS Group Media 887253 2019-10-08 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1321e0aebb484f68b82d52d43490bca2&application_id=887253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=17cee4e22e4e873b46ea36f503fd7bd0&application_id=887253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

