Original Shark from Shark Tank Kevin Harrington Makes a Deal with iConsumer Corp.

Kevin Harrington, original Shark from Shark Tank, and the inventor of the infomercial, invests in iConsumer

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / iConsumer Corp. ("RWRDP") (OTCQB:RWRDP), the only company to offer publicly traded stock as a reward for online shopping, announced today it appointed Kevin Harrington, an original Shark on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, to its Board of Advisors following his investment in the company.

"iConsumer is ideally situated to grow from a public startup into a massive business," said Harrington. "Every customer gets to be a shark - sharing in the company's success right beside me, simply by shopping at their favorite stores. Shop Like a Shark™ is a powerful proposition."

iConsumer Corp. is the first company to make it possible to shop like a shark. Every customer automatically becomes an investor in iConsumer by shopping online at over 2,000 retailers. An equity crowdfunding pioneer, iConsumer used Reg. A+ (the 2012 JOBS Act) to make it possible for millions of ordinary people to be investors in a publicly-traded startup.

"It's proof that making every customer a shareholder, and every shareholder a customer, has enormous growth opportunity," Harrington continued. "I've become an investor to take this vision to a new level, and introduce millions of people to the world of investing - all by doing something they're already doing: shopping. The more people who experience being owners with me, the bigger iConsumer will become. We have the chance to create a massive company, with millions of customer/shareholders."

Instead of points or miles, iConsumer uses its traded equity as an incentive mechanism: offering RWRDP as a reward for making purchases at online retailers. Retailers pay iConsumer in referral fees; shoppers share in the success of the company.

Robert Grosshandler, iConsumer CEO said, "Kevin's involvement adds enormous depth and experience. iConsumer is a public startup. We're a loyalty platform, combined with mass market direct response, combined with a public company. Nobody has more experience than Kevin in these worlds. His partnership opens new doors for iConsumer, and with every new door opened, each one of our shareholders benefits."

This is an exciting time for any individual, and especially first-time investors, to learn about investing and growing their wealth without putting money down. To become an iConsumer shareholder, people should visit iconsumer.com/shark to sign up for free. Through an online portal, iOS and Android apps, and a browser extension, iConsumer members can shop at their favorite stores to earn stock and save money.

Grosshandler added, "We jumped through significant regulatory hoops so that everybody, not just rich people, can be an investor in our startup. And we went through even more hoops so that you can do it without ever having to write a check to us. The more people who use iConsumer, the stronger we'll become."

ABOUT KEVIN HARRINGTON

Mr. Harrington's depth of experience in the direct response industry over the past 40 years is unparalleled. He is the Inventor of the Infomercial, As Seen On TV Pioneer and Co-Founder of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO). He's been responsible for the launch of many businesses, generating over $5 Billion in sales, has taken more than 20 individual companies to over $100 million each, as well as involvement in more than a dozen public companies. He's been involved with iconic brands and celebrities such as Jack Lalanne, Tony Little, and George Foreman, to name a few.

ABOUT ICONSUMER

iConsumer Corp. is the first company to make it possible to shop like a shark. Every customer automatically becomes an investor in iConsumer by shopping at over 2,000 retailers. Instead of points, cash back, or miles, iConsumer uses its publicly traded equity (traded on the OTC Stock Market under the ticker symbol RWRDP) as the shoppers' reward. Online shoppers, many first time investors in a public company, let alone a startup, earn an experience and potential upside previously reserved for the wealthy. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Gap and more pay iConsumer to bring them shoppers. More shoppers and more revenue make iConsumer stronger, helping to increase iConsumer's market value. Shoppers directly share in the market value they're creating.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information presented in (or directly accessible from) this press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or iConsumer Corp.'s future financial performance. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans" (and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause iConsumer Corp.'s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward looking statements. iConsumer Corp. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

iConsumer and the accompanying graphic are registered trademarks, and Shop Like a Shark is a trademark of iConsumer Corp.

CONTACT:

Robert Grosshandler

1-888-546-7980 ext. 2

rob@iconsumer.com

SOURCE: iConsumer Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562481/Original-Shark-from-Shark-Tank-Kevin-Harrington-Makes-a-Deal-with-iConsumer-Corp