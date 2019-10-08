Lace Music Products Launches the New Alumitone Fusion Jazz 251 Pickups

Lace® Music Products Introduces New Jazz Pickups for Hollow, Semi-Hollow and Solid Body Guitars

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / Lace® Music Products is introducing a new Alumitone Humbucker pickup named the "Fusion Jazz 251."

Designed at the LACE Music Research and Development Lab, the Fusion Jazz 251 Humbucker is the culmination of years of research and love of Jazz music from Montgomery to Metheny, Pass to Benson, DiMeola to Holdsworth.

"The Fusion Jazz 251 Humbucker has an open and organic sound that brings out the best qualities of any guitar they are installed in," said Scott Friedland, Chief Operating Officer.

Excelling equally in Hollow, Semi-Hollow and Solid Body guitars, the Alumitone Fusion Jazz 251 pickups have a consistent, sweet, clean tone with none of the muddiness found in traditional Humbucker pickups. "The deep complexity and broad band frequency response is a breakthrough for the Jazz Guitar," added Jeff Lace, V.P Chief Engineer.

With plenty of sustain, they are balanced for single note lines and chord comping, and are voiced for accurate dynamic articulation. They retain all the desired midrange warmth you need and work equally well with lighter and heavier gauge, round wound or flat wound strings.

The Fusion Jazz 251 Humbuckers are offered in Gold, Chrome or with Chrome Deceptor covers.

The Fusion Jazz 251 pickups play well with any amp from Fender to Polytone, so dynamic tone shaping is a breeze. "The HiFi nature and ultra-wide frequency curve of the Fusion Jazz 251 Humbuckers deliver an endless pallet of sound sculpting options," added Don Lace, President and CEO. They can also be split for elegant single coil tones.

Whether you are playing Giant Steps or taking gentle steps getting there, take a trip to Birdland with the Lace Fusion Jazz 251 Humbucker pickup.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

Steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: Lace Music Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562489/Lace-Music-Products-Launches-the-New-Alumitone-Fusion-Jazz-251TM-Pickups