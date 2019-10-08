IDTechEx, a market research firm based in Cambridge, England, used Newswire to drive targeted traffic to their specific audience.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2019) - With Newswire's help, market research firm IDTechEx was able to narrow its audience and target the right media outlets for its outreach campaigns. By selecting contacts that were relevant to their industry, the IDTechEX team managed to build new media relationships to add to their already existing pool of connections. By distributing their owned media to the right audience at the right time, IDTechEx was able to achieve the Earned Media Advantage.





IDTechEx Successfully Drives Targeted Traffic to Their Brand With Newswire



Newswire's team has worked with countless customers to improve their media communications strategies. By developing effective plans to leverage owned media, Newswire helps customers increase overall brand awareness, drive traffic and generate greater return on media spend.

"A targeted media outreach campaign is a great way to get your story in front of the right media," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"By ensuring that your outreach lists consist of journalists and reporters that have covered similar stories within your industry in the past, you are able to demonstrate that you understand the space well."

"The media database has yielded good results for us. We aim to find the right people to influence them directly with insight and information that is meaningful and relevant," said Simon Kirk, Product Marketing Manager for IDTechEx.

The Newswire Media Database empowers the Earned Media Advantage by providing users with the opportunity to connect with key media for better coverage. By selecting the right journalists and engaging in the right conversations, businesses can build key relationships with media personalities to increase their brand's potential for media pickups.

As a part of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire customers can learn how to leverage the power of the Media Database to achieve the Earned Media Advantage.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

