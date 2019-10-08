The online tutoring market size is expected to post a CAGR over 15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing importance of STEM education is expected to boost the growth of the online tutoring market. Increasing job opportunities in the STEM fields is one of the major reasons underlying the increasing popularity of these courses among students. Basic STEM education is essential in cracking several competitive exams to gain admission to higher education institutions. Hence, to address these requirements, parents, students, and various stakeholders in the education sector are placing greater emphasis on basic STEM education in schools. Therefore, students are increasingly joining online tutoring classes at the beginning of their secondary education, which will boost market growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of online microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Online Tutoring Market: Growing Popularity of Online Microlearning

Emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning will increase the popularity of microlearning during the forecast period. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content that helps bridge the knowledge gap among students. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short period through the microlearning content. Microlearning also includes quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery. Furthermore, by offering microlearning options, online tutors would be able to appeal to a wider demographic, particularly if short-term tutoring programs are offered in conjunction with conventional long-duration tutoring programs. Therefore, micro-learning is expected to be a key trend in the global online tutoring market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of online learning, the standardization of tests is an important factor that will boost market growth, as it allows leading tutorial and test preparation companies to scale up nationally through organic and inorganic growth strategies. Furthermore, owing to high competition and difficulty levels, students require regular preparation to crack these standardized tests. Such standardized tests are expected to boost the student's enrollment for online tutoring services during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online tutoring market by course (STEM course, language course, and other courses) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the growing demand for test preparation and the standardization of competitive tests.

