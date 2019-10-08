Sleepaid Holdings, Inc.: Sleepaid Holdings, Inc Is Filing To Change Name To QDM And Uplist To OTC QB

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / Sleepaid Holdings, Inc, (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLPA) is pleased to announce it is filing for a name change and making application to the OTCQB.

"We are pleased to have commenced our changes in the Company including name to QDM Inc. plus application to the OTCQB and fulfilling all our reporting requirements. The management expects the name changes and OTCQB are to be completed very soon", states Zheng Huihe president to SPLA. "The business direction we are headed leads to these changes and these positive movement of the company is a demonstration to our valued shareholders that the management are actively adding positive momentum and value to the company,"

About SLPA: SLPA, Inc. is a company which has been seeking viable business that will give meaningful growth and value to its shareholders since selling its original sleep bedding business.

