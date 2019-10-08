Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2019

WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter Results Release

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) will release third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Monday October 28, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:
Webcast:
Time:
October 29, 2019
9:00 am (EDT); 1:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)
www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)
Dial in:North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
North America and international: (647) 788-4919
Replay:Available from noon (EDT) on October 29, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on November 20, 2019
North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
North America and international: (416) 621-4642
Passcode:7902779

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)



