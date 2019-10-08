Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899657 ISIN: CA4509131088 Ticker-Symbol: IAL 
Tradegate
08.10.19
17:17 Uhr
3,319 Euro
+0,043
+1,31 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
IAMGOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,405
3,432
22:31
3,372
3,483
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION3,319+1,31 %